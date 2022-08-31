ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.06

Shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.06 and traded as high as $35.55. ACNB shares last traded at $35.20, with a volume of 7,089 shares.

ACNB Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $302.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.88 million for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 27.56%.

ACNB Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

In other news, Director Frank Elsner III bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,686.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Sites bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,741 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,113,252.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,104 shares of company stock worth $124,770 over the last quarter. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACNB

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACNB. State Street Corp lifted its position in ACNB by 221.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 58,562 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ACNB by 355.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 55,508 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in ACNB by 13.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 261,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 30,728 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in ACNB during the fourth quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in ACNB by 253.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 20,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

