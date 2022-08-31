Admiral Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 105 (LON:ADM)

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 105 ($1.27) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Admiral Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 2,141 ($25.87) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.42 billion and a PE ratio of 1,644.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,104.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,349.58. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,678 ($44.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Insider Transactions at Admiral Group

In other news, insider Annette Court purchased 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,244 ($27.11) per share, with a total value of £26,501.64 ($32,022.28).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Admiral Group

ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,583 ($31.21) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,780 ($21.51) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,560 ($30.93) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Admiral Group to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,525 ($18.43) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,903 ($35.08) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Admiral Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,325.17 ($28.10).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

