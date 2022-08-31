Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ADES stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.74. 78,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,487. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $71.55 million, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.49. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Emissions Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADES. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 68,281 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 23,022 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 22,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.75% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

