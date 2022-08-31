AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.35-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AECOM Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ACM traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,446. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $60.74 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACM. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AECOM to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in AECOM by 31.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 26.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1,261.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

