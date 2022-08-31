aelf 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.54 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One aelf coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000716 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $72.63 million and $7.54 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,216.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00160176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00134054 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00033405 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

aelf is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 996,301,632 coins and its circulating supply is 501,962,554 coins. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.io.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.