Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading 5.5% Higher

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) traded up 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.85 and last traded at $24.83. 66,710 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,487,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Affirm from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Affirm from $79.00 to $50.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Affirm to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.78.
Affirm Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 3.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average of $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Affirm by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,867,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,561,000 after buying an additional 11,502,492 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,482,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,946,000 after buying an additional 4,168,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,545,000 after buying an additional 1,883,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Affirm by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,987,000 after buying an additional 1,404,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.
About Affirm
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Affirm (AFRM)
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.