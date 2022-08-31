Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading 5.5% Higher

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRMGet Rating) traded up 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.85 and last traded at $24.83. 66,710 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,487,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Affirm from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Affirm from $79.00 to $50.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Affirm to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.78.

Affirm Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 3.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average of $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 52.43%. The firm had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Affirm by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,867,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,561,000 after buying an additional 11,502,492 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,482,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,946,000 after buying an additional 4,168,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,545,000 after buying an additional 1,883,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Affirm by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,987,000 after buying an additional 1,404,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Further Reading

