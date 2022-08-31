Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading 5.5% Higher

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) traded up 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.85 and last traded at $24.83. 66,710 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,487,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Affirm from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Affirm from $79.00 to $50.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Affirm to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.78.

Affirm Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 3.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average of $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 52.43%. The firm had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Affirm by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,867,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,561,000 after buying an additional 11,502,492 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,482,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,946,000 after buying an additional 4,168,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,545,000 after buying an additional 1,883,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Affirm by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,987,000 after buying an additional 1,404,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

