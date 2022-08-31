Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Shares Down 2.4%

Afterpay Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF – Get Rating) was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.00 and last traded at $45.00. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.13.
Afterpay Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.00.
About Afterpay
Afterpay Limited provides payments solutions for customers, merchants, and businesses. The company operates through Afterpay ANZ, Afterpay US, Clearpay, and Pay Now segments. It offers Afterpay and Clearpay services; and Pay Now services comprising mobility, health, and e-services. The company also operates Genderfree shop.
