Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock Position Lifted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $85,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $128.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,094. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.09. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $179.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

