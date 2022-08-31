AGL Energy Limited Declares Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:AGLXY)

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0384 per share on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.
AGL Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AGLXY opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. AGL Energy has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $6.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.77.
About AGL Energy
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AGL Energy (AGLXY)
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.