AGL Energy Limited Declares Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:AGLXY)

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0384 per share on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

AGL Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AGLXY opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. AGL Energy has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $6.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.77.

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

