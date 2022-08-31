Agrello (DLT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,552.00

Agrello (DLT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last seven days, Agrello has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Agrello has a total market capitalization of $103,144.46 and approximately $2,552.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Agrello coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Agrello alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,978.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00133563 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00033132 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00082332 BTC.

Agrello Coin Profile

Agrello (DLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 129,071,019 coins. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.id. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Agrello Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Agrello should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Agrello using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Agrello Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agrello and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.