AhaToken (AHT) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

AhaToken (AHT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. AhaToken has a market capitalization of $21.06 million and $671,725.00 worth of AhaToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AhaToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AhaToken has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.19 or 0.00430977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00828656 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015269 BTC.

AhaToken Coin Profile

AhaToken launched on November 23rd, 2018. AhaToken’s total supply is 7,773,367,076 coins and its circulating supply is 3,388,940,943 coins. AhaToken’s official Twitter account is @_aha_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AhaToken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aha is a professional knowledge Q&A service that allows the users to ask questions and get answers from verified experts. It's possible to ask a professional responder, such as a lawyer, tax accountant, labour accountant, psychological counsellor, insurance agent, etc. AHA can receive token rewards simply by doing Q&A in connection with the blockchain. Whitepaper facebook “

