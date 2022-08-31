Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.75 Million

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Aidos Kuneen has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $127,527.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,978.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,543.91 or 0.07727950 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00028058 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00161200 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00268746 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.67 or 0.00749168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.56 or 0.00578405 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001081 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Aidos Kuneen

Aidos Kuneen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

