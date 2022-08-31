Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Trading Down 0.5%

Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €1.41 ($1.44) and last traded at €1.43 ($1.46). Approximately 7,301,169 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,720,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.44 ($1.47).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. set a €1.50 ($1.53) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €1.70 ($1.73) price target on Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.10 ($1.12) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.08) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC set a €1.20 ($1.22) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of €1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of €2.74.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

