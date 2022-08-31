Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.19-$5.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.57 billion-$3.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.65 billion. Akamai Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.21-$1.26 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.21.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $91.72 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $85.90 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

