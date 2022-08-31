Akash Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $37.46 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last week, Akash Network has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. Akash Network has a total market cap of $37.46 million and $573,501.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001639 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00439715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00824498 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00015858 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Akash Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

