Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.75.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $126.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 197.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 364,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 513,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 27,072 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 37,171 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.