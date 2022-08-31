AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.91

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.91 and traded as low as C$1.60. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at C$1.69, with a volume of 139,960 shares traded.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AKITA Drilling from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

