Akropolis (AKRO) Trading Down 10% Over Last Week

Akropolis (AKRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 31st. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $18.16 million and approximately $11.79 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akropolis coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Akropolis has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,325.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004921 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00134725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00033440 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021649 BTC.

Akropolis Profile

Akropolis (AKRO) is a coin. Its launch date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io.

Buying and Selling Akropolis

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

