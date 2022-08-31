Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Alamos Gold has raised its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Alamos Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alamos Gold to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Alamos Gold stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.27. 60,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409,033. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75.

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.11 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 6.76%. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 1,006.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

Featured Stories

