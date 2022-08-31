Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,940,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the July 31st total of 43,280,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.41. The company had a trading volume of 16,083,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,585,719. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $182.09. The stock has a market cap of $252.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.24 and its 200 day moving average is $101.07.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Several analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

