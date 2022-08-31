Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Short Interest Update

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the July 31st total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNT. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Argus boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.60.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $61.55. 786,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,159. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.58. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $54.20 and a 52-week high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,810. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alliant Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 477.4% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 408.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth $31,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

