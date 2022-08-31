AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ) Stock Price Down 0.6%

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.75 and last traded at $25.80. Approximately 5,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 19,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZAJ. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF in the first quarter valued at $302,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 37,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 20,272 shares during the last quarter.

