Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 84.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Altimmune Price Performance

Altimmune stock opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $928.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.71. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $19.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altimmune

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,788.75% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altimmune news, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $225,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,648.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $225,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,648.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diane Jorkasky sold 17,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $206,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,554 in the last 90 days. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altimmune by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Altimmune by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 33.2% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Articles

