Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.71

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.71 and traded as high as C$19.39. Altius Minerals shares last traded at C$19.23, with a volume of 138,528 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.19, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.31. The firm has a market cap of C$873.99 million and a PE ratio of 24.99.

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$28.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$21.80 million. Analysts expect that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

