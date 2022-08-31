Altura Price Down 13.6% Over Last Week (ALU)

Altura (ALU) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last week, Altura has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Altura has a market capitalization of $12.10 million and $659,322.00 worth of Altura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Altura coin can now be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.19 or 0.00430977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00828656 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015269 BTC.

Altura Profile

Altura’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 625,757,088 coins. Altura’s official Twitter account is @altura_nft.

Buying and Selling Altura

