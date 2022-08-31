Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMRN. HC Wainwright downgraded Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amarin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Northland Securities cut shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Insider Activity

In other Amarin news, Director Olsen Per Wold purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $92,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,000 shares in the company, valued at $251,810. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amarin Trading Down 3.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 66.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Amarin by 253.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 33,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amarin by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 5,809,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $1.21 on Friday. Amarin has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $5.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $487.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.85.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.21 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amarin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Further Reading

