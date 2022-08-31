American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

American Campus Communities Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $65.42 on Friday. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $65.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Campus Communities

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.