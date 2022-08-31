American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Trading Down 4.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday after Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $15.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. American Eagle Outfitters traded as low as $11.16 and last traded at $11.26. 87,191 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,338,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AEO. B. Riley cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $349,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 31,932 shares of company stock worth $379,435. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

