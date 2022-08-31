American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Raised by Invst LLC

Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,591 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in American Express by 421.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.85. 43,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,415. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.