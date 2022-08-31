American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Short Interest Down 19.8% in August

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the July 31st total of 22,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

American Realty Investors Stock Down 0.9 %

American Realty Investors Company Profile

Shares of ARL stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.93. 240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954. The company has a quick ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.35. American Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $23.02. The stock has a market cap of $224.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.66.

(Get Rating)

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.