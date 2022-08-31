American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Short Interest Up 10.0% in August

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 3,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.53.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Tower Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.02. 69,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.