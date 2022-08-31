American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Short Interest Up 10.0% in August

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 3,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.53.
In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
AMT traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.02. 69,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
