American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,990,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the July 31st total of 9,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of American Well from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Get American Well alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $47,994.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 859,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,442.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $47,994.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 859,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,442.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $41,488.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,062,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,313,136.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 522,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,334. Company insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Well

American Well Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its position in American Well by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,384,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,240 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter worth $20,814,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in American Well by 1,018.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,963,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,200 shares during the period. Eagle Health Investments LP raised its position in American Well by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 3,811,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in American Well in the 2nd quarter worth $6,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMWL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.55. 651,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,115. American Well has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.13 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 90.47% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Well will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Well Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.