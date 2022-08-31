American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $542.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

American Woodmark Price Performance

American Woodmark stock opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $82.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.05.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Woodmark

Institutional Trading of American Woodmark

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.95 per share, with a total value of $419,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,068.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other American Woodmark news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.13 per share, for a total transaction of $82,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,660.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 10,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $419,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,068.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $507,029 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $462,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 50.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 14.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 58.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 48.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

(Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.