ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Receives $13.90 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.90.

AMSSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ams-OSRAM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ams-OSRAM from CHF 15 to CHF 14 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ams-OSRAM from CHF 17.70 to CHF 13.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut ams-OSRAM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

ams-OSRAM stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.54. ams-OSRAM has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74.

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Semiconductor and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductor segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as LEDs, lasers, and optical and image sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

