Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ZEAL Network (TIM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ZEAL Network (ETR: TIM):

8/31/2022 – ZEAL Network was given a new €43.00 ($43.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/26/2022 – ZEAL Network was given a new €52.00 ($53.06) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/15/2022 – ZEAL Network was given a new €49.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

8/11/2022 – ZEAL Network was given a new €46.00 ($46.94) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/11/2022 – ZEAL Network was given a new €47.00 ($47.96) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/4/2022 – ZEAL Network was given a new €47.00 ($47.96) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

ZEAL Network Stock Performance

ETR:TIM opened at €20.00 ($20.41) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $166.82 million and a P/E ratio of 6.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €20.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of €20.00. ZEAL Network SE has a 1-year low of €16.00 ($16.33) and a 1-year high of €24.40 ($24.90).

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

