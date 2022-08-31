Analysts Set Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Price Target at GBX 3,393.25

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,369.50 ($40.71).

Several brokerages have commented on DLN. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,506 ($30.28) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,690 ($32.50) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($33.23) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Derwent London alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sanjeev Sharma acquired 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,698 ($32.60) per share, for a total transaction of £34,021.78 ($41,108.97).

Derwent London Stock Down 1.7 %

Derwent London Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON:DLN opened at GBX 2,410 ($29.12) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,703.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,927.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.84, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Derwent London has a one year low of GBX 2,396 ($28.95) and a one year high of GBX 3,850 ($46.52). The company has a market cap of £2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,039.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a GBX 24 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Derwent London’s payout ratio is presently 32.38%.

Derwent London Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.