Analysts Set Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Price Target at GBX 3,393.25

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2022

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLNGet Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,369.50 ($40.71).

Several brokerages have commented on DLN. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,506 ($30.28) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,690 ($32.50) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($33.23) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sanjeev Sharma acquired 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,698 ($32.60) per share, for a total transaction of £34,021.78 ($41,108.97).

Derwent London Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LON:DLN opened at GBX 2,410 ($29.12) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,703.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,927.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.84, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Derwent London has a one year low of GBX 2,396 ($28.95) and a one year high of GBX 3,850 ($46.52). The company has a market cap of £2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,039.48.

Derwent London Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a GBX 24 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Derwent London’s payout ratio is presently 32.38%.

Derwent London Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.