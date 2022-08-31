Analysts Set DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) PT at GBX 490.40

Shares of DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 490.40 ($5.93).

SMDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 594 ($7.18) to GBX 500 ($6.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 510 ($6.16) to GBX 415 ($5.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get DS Smith alerts:

Insider Activity at DS Smith

In other DS Smith news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.58), for a total value of £29,600 ($35,766.07). In other DS Smith news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.58), for a total value of £29,600 ($35,766.07). Also, insider Geoffrey Drabble purchased 17,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.47) per share, with a total value of £50,067.15 ($60,496.80). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 54,445 shares of company stock worth $15,736,715.

DS Smith Stock Performance

DS Smith Increases Dividend

Shares of LON SMDS opened at GBX 265.20 ($3.20) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 282.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 306.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46. The company has a market cap of £3.65 billion and a PE ratio of 1,328.00. DS Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 258.20 ($3.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 465.97 ($5.63).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 10.20 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $4.80. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 64.50%.

About DS Smith

(Get Rating)

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.