Analysts Set Expectations for Canadian Western Bank’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Western Bank in a report issued on Monday, August 29th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Canadian Western Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Scotiabank lowered Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.50.

Canadian Western Bank Trading Down 0.7 %

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

TSE:CWB opened at C$25.23 on Wednesday. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$24.11 and a twelve month high of C$41.56. The company has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.50, for a total value of C$40,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$642,753. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,759 shares of company stock valued at $130,586.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

