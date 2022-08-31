Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CAE (CAE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CAE (TSE: CAE):

8/26/2022 – CAE had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$33.00.

8/11/2022 – CAE had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – CAE had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – CAE had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$44.00 to C$38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – CAE had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – CAE had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$36.00.

8/11/2022 – CAE had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.60 to C$37.50.

CAE Price Performance

CAE stock traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$24.18. The company had a trading volume of 281,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,610. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$24.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80. The company has a market cap of C$7.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.45.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$933.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$941.57 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.