Analyzing American Express (NYSE:AXP) and NU (NYSE:NU)

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) and NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares American Express and NU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Express 15.69% 32.81% 3.91% NU N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.1% of American Express shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of NU shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of American Express shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Express 1 8 8 0 2.41 NU 2 3 10 0 2.53

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American Express and NU, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

American Express presently has a consensus price target of $181.53, indicating a potential upside of 17.37%. NU has a consensus price target of $10.27, indicating a potential upside of 109.95%. Given NU’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NU is more favorable than American Express.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Express and NU’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Express $42.38 billion 2.74 $8.06 billion $9.75 15.86 NU $1.70 billion 13.28 -$164.99 million N/A N/A

American Express has higher revenue and earnings than NU.

Summary

American Express beats NU on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services. The company's products and services also comprise merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. It sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through mobile and online applications, third-party vendors and business partners, direct mail, telephone, in-house sales teams, and direct response advertising. American Express Company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones. The company provides savings solutions, such as Nu Personal Accounts, a digital account solution that supports all personal finance activities, from daily purchases and money transfers to savings; and Nu business accounts designed specifically for entrepreneur customers and their businesses. In addition, it offers NuInvest, an investment product that provides equity, fixed-income, options, and ETF products, as well as multimarket funds with curated asset allocations based on the customer's risk profile and financial position; personal unsecured loans; in-app ‘buy now pay later' solution for Nu card customers to pay credit and debit purchases, and banking payment slips over time in up to twelve installments; and NuInsurance protecting solutions to help its customers secure life insurance and funeral benefits. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

