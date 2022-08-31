Angel Gold (CVE:ANG) Shares Up 3.1%

Angel Gold Corp. (CVE:ANG – Get Rating) shot up 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 75,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Angel Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.73 million and a P/E ratio of -2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18.

Angel Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Angel Gold Corp., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Colombia. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Porvenir gold property located within the Segovia-Remedios gold belt in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.