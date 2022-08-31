ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,882 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,682 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.10% of ANSYS worth $26,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 31.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in ANSYS by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its position in ANSYS by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 116,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,959,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in ANSYS by 261.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ANSYS to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.55.

ANSS stock traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $249.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,848. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.92 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.17 and its 200 day moving average is $275.47. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.29.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

