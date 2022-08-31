Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) to Issue $0.09 Dividend

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share by the mining company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Antofagasta Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,105.25 ($13.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £10.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,457.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.02. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of GBX 971.20 ($11.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,799.50 ($21.74). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,122.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,384.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANTO. Barclays cut their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,410 ($17.04) to GBX 1,350 ($16.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,460 ($17.64) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($12.69) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,351.11 ($16.33).

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

