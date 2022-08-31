Applied Research Investments LLC Has $881,000 Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Applied Research Investments LLC reduced its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,006 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for approximately 2.6% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 98,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after buying an additional 45,765 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moody’s Stock Up 0.2 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.92.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,852. The company has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $294.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.89. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $251.01 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

