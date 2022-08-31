Applied Research Investments LLC Makes New $736,000 Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Applied Research Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000. Verisk Analytics makes up 2.2% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 825,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,949.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,949.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $125,309.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,755 shares of company stock worth $1,440,592 in the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.70. 6,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.09.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. StockNews.com cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.18.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading

