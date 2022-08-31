Applied Research Investments LLC Sells 11,866 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Applied Research Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,866 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 3.4% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $918,234,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,188,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 8,042.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 927,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $312,713,000 after acquiring an additional 915,910 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Accenture by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,826,880,000 after buying an additional 817,970 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.11.

ACN traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $291.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,063. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.20. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.77 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $184.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

