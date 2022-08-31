Applied Research Investments LLC Sells 168,669 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Applied Research Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 96.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 168,669 shares during the quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 79,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after buying an additional 37,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Scotiabank cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Down 0.3 %

CP traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.96. The stock had a trading volume of 146,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.67. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

