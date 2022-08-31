Applied Research Investments LLC Trims Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Applied Research Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 88.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,885 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,254 shares during the period. Shopify makes up about 5.8% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $1,578,341,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Shopify by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,900,449,000 after acquiring an additional 683,314 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 568.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 237,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,319,000 after acquiring an additional 201,665 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 26.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 903,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $610,434,000 after acquiring an additional 187,833 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 30.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 795,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,536,000 after acquiring an additional 185,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.49.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.68. 845,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,919,434. The firm has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.80. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.72 and a twelve month high of $176.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.60. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

