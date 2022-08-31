Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACGL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

ACGL stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $37.44 and a 1 year high of $50.73. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $356,541.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $356,541.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $792,244.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,067,712.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,783 shares of company stock worth $2,458,993 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 22,942 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 306.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 10,027 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

