Archer Investment Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Archer Investment Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $407,000. Sara Bay Financial increased its position in Broadcom by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 18.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $9.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $497.00. 23,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $517.40 and its 200-day moving average is $557.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $463.91 and a twelve month high of $677.76.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

